Malaysia Technology Expo 2022 3rd COVID-19 International Innovation Awards and Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards Post Event Press Release

Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2022 successfully concluded its 3rd COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (COVID-19 IIA) and the Inaugural Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards (AHLS IIA) virtually on 20-24 June 2022. The Awards aims to honor innovators and showcase their innovations, technologies, ideas, initiatives and new business models in response to the global pandemic. The event, which was supported by the Malaysian Ministries of Science, Technology and Innovation, Health, Higher Education, Youth and Sports, and the International Federation of Inventors Association, welcomed 3074 trade visitors from 21 countries.

The results announcement was graced by YB Dato' Dr Haji Noor Azmi Bin Ghazali, Deputy Health Minister Malaysia 1. We received submissions from Malaysia, Ukraine, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, United States, Iran, Turkey, Thailand, India, Morocco, Yemen, India, Lebanon and Indonesia. The COVID-19 IIA shortlisted 29 entries and awarded 12 Gold, 6 Silver and 7 Bronze medals to participants who competed in 17 categories ranging from prevention to tracking, from individual to group technologies and ideas, and from business concepts to humanitarian efforts. Concurrently, MTE 2022 launched its inaugural Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards to recognise the rapid advancement in medical and pharmaceutical innovation since the outbreak of the pandemic. The AHLS IIA, themed "Reinventing Healthcare for Tomorrow's Challenge," shortlisted 32 entries and awarded 11 Gold, 14 Silver and 4 Bronze medals with participants competing in 12 categories.

This year, MTE 2022 partnered with Universiti Malaya, National Institutes of Health Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Smart Manufacturing Research Institute and Non-Destructive Biomed Pharma Research Center who together, led the stringent evaluation process, ensuring the adherence to the highest standards in its judging criterion. This year's jury includes members from 7 countries namely Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, China and India from both local and international academia, professionals, and government agencies. The Committee was helmed by:

Chair of Awards Committee

Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr. Mohd. Hamdi Abd. Shukor

Vice-Chancellor, Universiti Malaya (UM)

YBrs. Dr S Asmaliza Ismail,

Manager, Institutes of Health Malaysia, Ministry of Health Malaysia

Professor Wong Tin Wui

Professor, Non-Destructive Biomed Pharma Research Centre, Universiti Teknologi MARA

As the pandemic has evolved into an endemic in many countries and the healthcare industry prepares to improve and face future crises, the event has produced inspiring examples of innovation in products, services, processes, business and delivery models, and business and delivery models. Here are the outstanding and notable innovations that were conferred special awards.

Sponsored Awards recognizing outstanding innovations for Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards are conferred by:

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA)

Real Time Distortion Classification and Ranking for Laparoscopic Video by Multimedia University National Institutes of Health (NIH) Malaysia

Automated Medicines Dispenser Machine (AMDM) by Kolej Universiti Selatan International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, Malaysia Affiliate (ISPE)

PSF-SI Spiral Wound Membranes for Copper Ions Removal by Universiti Teknologi MARA Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

MEDIFLY -UAV Based Delivery System for Healthcare Logistic and Supply Chain Management by Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS) Canada

Telehealth for Sustainable Wellness by Multimedia University Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS) Taiwan

Liquid Biopsy Device for Potential Non-Invasive Early Cancer Detection by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Euro-Business Haller Poland

Autonomous Medical Delivery Robot by Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) The International Alliance of Innovation & Invention Associations (IAIA) Taiwan

QRIS HOCL Generator by QRIS Environ Sdn. Bhd.

View Full list of winners here

Special Awards recognizing outstanding innovations for COVID-19 International Innovation Awards are conferred by:

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA)

Innovation in Data Practices for Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Research (The RECOVAM Study Group) by Institute for Clinical Research National Institutes of Health (NIH) Malaysia

COVID-19 Mythbuster: Digitised Visualizer to Debunk Myths of a Blockbuster Cure For COVID-19 by Universiti Teknologi MARA Malaysian Society of Pharmaceutical Technology (MSPT)

COVID-19 MRNA Vaccine Degradation Prediction by Using Deep Learning Algorithm by University Malaysia Perlis Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

Covid Stock Market Predictor (CSMP) by Universiti Teknologi MARA Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS) Canada

E-Anatomy Kit: A Pandemic-Induced Innovative Virtual Tool for Anatomy of Respiratory System Gross Practical by Universiti Teknologi MARA Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS) Taiwan

Multi-Function of Federated-Decision Making Anti-Sars-Cov-2 Monoclonal Antibodies Distributor for Eligible High-Risk Patientsby Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Euro-Business Haller Poland

Vaccine Management and Vaccination Certificate Ecosystemby MIMOS Berhad The International Alliance of Innovation & Invention Associations (IAIA) Taiwan

Automated Disinfection Robot (ADR) by Kolej Universiti Selatan

View Full list of winners here

In addition to more than 600 innovations showcased in the exhibition halls, MTE collaborated with corporations, academia, nonprofits and government organizations to host a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, webinars and forum on topics related to COVID-19 response and management, medical latest technology from stem cell development to cancer research findings.

About the Organiser

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

Professional Trade Exhibition and Meeting Planners (PROTEMP) started Malaysia Technology Expo 21 years ago from cradle to realization. MTE started as “Expo S&T” and the first edition was organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The concept was to foster and recognise innovation and excellence in research. MTE grew to become the region's leading innovation event through collaborations with local and foreign Academia, Inventors' Associations and Research partners. PROTEMP has 38 years of experience in organizing and managing business and scientific events.

29th June 2022