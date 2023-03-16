The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE), a leading global innovation event will take centerstage at the World Trade Centre from 16th to 18th March 2023

MTE was held as a fully virtual expo in 2021 and 2022. We are excited to open our doors this year to welcome visitors back physically to the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. MTE2023 will be held as a hybrid event, where participants can join the event physically and/or virtually. This format allows participants to continue showcasing their innovations, and visitors can continue to engage with innovators physically and virtually.

Innovation Marketplace

Visitors looking for solutions to drive efficiency and improve their business can source innovations or meet innovators and thinkers to collaborate and develop the solutions and technologies which they need. The exhibition and marketplace will feature technologies and innovations from various sectors such as ICT, biotechnology, cleantech, environmental, healthcare, robotics, emerging technologies and many more.

The Innovation Awards

Besides the expo on innovations, MTE 2023 will host and organize a series of coveted awards. More than 500 innovations from Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Iran, Poland, Republic of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan ROC, Thailand and other countries will compete in the awards and these innovations will be presented at the expo. We look forward to the final results of this year's Innovation Awards, which aims to recognize and celebrate the most innovative minds and ideas that have the potential to change the world.

Three awards are organized in this March event, which is held in a hybrid format:

• International Innovation Awards

• Asian Youth Innovation Awards

• Public Service Innovation Asia

MTE 2023 will be hosting two other virtual awards in August and October this year, namely:

• Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards

(AHLS IIA)

• Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards (SDG IIA).

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) Independent Committee is Chaired by University of Malaya. IIA is a prestigious recognition that honours outstanding inventions and innovations from around the world. This year’s award ceremony will showcase innovative inventions and technologies in various fields, including electronics, software, hardware, biotechnology, medical technology, and environmental technology.

The Asian Youth Innovation Awards Committee is led by the National STEM Association and will celebrate the innovative achievements of young people under the age of 25 from across Asia. This award aims to encourage and recognise the spirit of innovation among young people, and to create a platform for young innovators to showcase their innovative projects and ideas.

The Public Service Innovation Asia (PSIA) is led by the Malaysian Association of Creativity and Innovation. PSIA will recognise government agencies and public service institutions that have implemented innovative solutions to improve public services and enhance citizen engagement. This award aims to encourage innovation in the public sector and to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those who have contributed to the development of public services.

Winners will receive gold, silver and bronze medals. Outstanding Innovation Awards and Sponsored Special Awards by International Organisations will also be presented to top winners for their best innovations.

Sidelines of MTE

This innovation event will feature a program with activities such as technology presentations, pitching sessions, product demos, pitching masterclass, tech talks, MOU signing ceremonies. Visitors can gain insights into the latest technologies and innovations and immerse themselves in deep conversations and networking with peers, potential partners and investors.

Collaboration Agreement Ceremonies

MTE 2023 will witness two significant Collaboration Agreement ceremonies that will bring forth significant collaborations between leading organizations in the field of technology.

The first ceremony will be held between NanoMalaysia Berhad and Biforst Berhad, where the two organizations will enter into a collaboration agreement for the development of a Hydrogen Hybrid Energy Storage System for Converted EV Trucks. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the transportation industry by promoting green and sustainable energy solutions. The joint efforts of these two organizations will result in the development of an innovative energy storage system that can potentially reduce carbon emissions and increase the efficiency of converted EV trucks.

The second ceremony will be held between The Malaysian Science and Technology Information Centre, Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation Malaysia, and MTE. This collaboration aims to foster the growth of MTE and TechMart, a technology marketplace for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Through this partnership, the organizations aim to provide a platform for tech enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs to network, share knowledge and explore business opportunities. The collaboration will also focus on promoting innovation and developing the local technology ecosystem, making Malaysia a hub for technological advancements.

TO VISIT

Visitors can attend the physical and virtual event free.

Registration here: https://mte.ibentos.com/

ENQUIRIES

For more information, please contact:

Ms Denise Ang

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +6012.3217345