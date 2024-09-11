Mirror, mirror, in my tank, who’s the biggest fish of all?

Cleaner wrasse check their body size before fights due to having their own mental representation

pic1.jpg

Osaka Metropolitan University

Fish in the mirror: A bluestreak cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) swims in a tank at right, with its mirror image at left.

Osaka Metropolitan University

What if that proverbial man in the mirror was a fish? Would it change its ways? According to an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research group, yes, it would.

In what the researchers say in Scientific Reports is the first time for a non-human animal to be demonstrated to possess some mental states (e.g., mental body image, standards, intentions, goals), which are elements of private self-awareness, bluestreak cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) checked their body size in a mirror before choosing whether to attack fish that were slightly larger or smaller than themselves.

The team of OMU Graduate School of Science student Taiga Kobayashi, Specially Appointed Professor Masanori Kohda, Professor Satoshi Awata, and Specially Appointed Researcher Shumpei Sogawa, and Professor Redouan Bshary of Switzerland’s University of Neuchâtel, were among the group that last year reported the cleaner wrasse could identify photographs of itself as itself, based on its face through mirror self-recognition.

This time, the cleaner wrasse’s behavior of going to look in the mirror installed in a tank when necessary indicated the possibility that the fish were using the mirror to check their own body size against that of other fish and predict the outcome of fights.

“The results that fish can use the mirror as a tool can help clarify the similarities between human and non-human animal self-awareness and provide important clues to elucidate how self-awareness has evolved,” doctoral candidate Kobayashi declared.

 

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

###

Published: 11 Sep 2024

Osaka Metropolitan University

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053452
Japan
Scientific Reports
Brain
Communication
Plants & Animals
Science
Zoology
Marine biology
Peer Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan University
Journal: Scientific Reports
Title: Cleaner fish with mirror self-recognition capacity precisely realize their body size based on their mental image
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-70138-7
Author(s): Taiga Kobayashi, Masanori Kohda, Satoshi Awata, Redouan Bshary, Shumpei Sogawa
Publication date: 11 September 2024
URL: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-70138-7

Funding information:

This study was financially supported by JST SPRING (JPMJSP2139 to T.K.), JSPS KAKENHI (23KJ1829 to T.K., 19F19713 and 20K20630 to M.K., 22H02703 to S.A., and 20K20154 to S.S.), Swiss Science Foundation (310030_192673 to R.B.), and an OCU Strategic Research Grant 2018–2019 (to M.K. and S.A.).