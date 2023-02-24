More than half of COVID patients suffer long COVID symptoms

A research group from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine conducted a survey of 285 patients regarding the long-term aftereffects of COVID-19. As a result, they revealed that more than half of COVID-19 patients still had residual symptoms, even close to a year afterward. It became clear that fatigue, abnormalities in senses of taste and smell, hair loss, and sleep disorders could persist, regardless of the severity of the initial COVID-19.

A study from Osaka Metropolitan University found that more than half of COVID-19 patients still had residual symptoms, even close to a year afterwards. Symptoms such as fatigue, abnormalities in senses of taste and smell, hair loss, and sleep disorders persisted long after contracting COVID-19, regardless of the severity of the initial infection.

Osaka Metropolitan University

Various long-term effects have been found to occur after infection by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the reality of these lingering symptoms remains unknown. These unknown factors continue to contribute to a general lack of understanding and social unease.

A research group led by Dr. Waki Imoto from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine conducted a study at five Osaka hospitals. 285 patients diagnosed with or hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020, were surveyed to determine the long-term aftereffects.

“At the beginning of 2021, we started research on the aftereffects of COVID-19 through a specialized outpatient clinic that treats people suffering from the aftereffects. We hope that this research will help people understand the aftereffects of COVID-19” said Dr. Imoto.

The results of the survey showed that more than half of the respondents experienced long-term aftereffects, even one year after recovering from their initial COVID-19. The researchers revealed that aftereffects, including fatigue, abnormalities in taste and sense of smell, hair loss, and sleep disorders may persist long after recovering from COVID-19, regardless of the initial infection’s severity.

Even young people, people who are vaccinated, and people who have been previously infected—who are less likely to become severely ill—can still experience these residual aftereffects, making it necessary to continue treating all COVID-19 seriously.

The research results were published online in Scientific Reports on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

###

About OMU 

Osaka Metropolitan University is a new public university established in April 2022, formed by merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University. For more research news visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ or follow @OsakaMetUniv_en and #OMUScience.

Published: 24 Feb 2023

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053411
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
Scientific Reports
News topics: 
Covid-19
Health
Academic discipline: 
Infectious disease
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Title: A cross-sectional, multicenter survey of the prevalence and risk factors for Long COVID
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-25398-6
Author: Waki Imoto, Koichi Yamada, Ryota Kawai, Takumi Imai, Kengo Kawamoto, Masato Uji, Hidenori Kanda, Minoru Takada, Yoshiteru Ohno, Hiroshi Ohtani, Manami Kono, Atsuhito Hikiishi, Yosuke Eguchi, Hiroki Namikawa, Tomoya Kawaguchi, Hiroshi Kakeya
Publish: December 27, 2022
URL: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-25398-6

Funding information:

This research was supported by the Osaka Medical Research Foundation for Intractable Diseases, Grant Number 27-2-5.