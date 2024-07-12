Neutrons give a hot new way to measure the temperature of electronic components

Osaka, Japan – From LEDs to batteries, our lives are full of electronics, and there is a constant push to make them more efficient and reliable. But as components become increasingly sophisticated, getting reliable temperature measurements of specific elements inside an object can be a challenge.

This is problematic because measuring a device’s temperature is vital for monitoring its performance or designing the materials from which it’s manufactured. Now, in a new study led by Osaka University, neutrons have been used to measure temperatures quickly and accurately, which could eventually lead to improved performance for all kinds of electronics.

There have been a few ways to estimate the temperature inside an electronic device, but none have been able to give a fast, direct measurement. This new method uses a technique called ‘neutron resonance absorption’ (NRA): by examining neutrons being absorbed by atomic nuclei at certain energy levels, the properties of the material can be deduced.