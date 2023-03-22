A New Chapter in Antiferromagnetic Spintronics is Unfolding

Electronics play a pivotal role in today's information society. Yet only the electron charge in electronic devices is at play, making energy dissipation an increasingly pressing issue that thwarts further development. Spintronics, an interdisciplinary field in which an electron's charge and spin degrees of freedom are utilized simultaneously, enables electric control of magnetism and vice versa, paving a path towards energy-efficient and high-speed information technologies beyond the current semiconductor-based electronics. While ferromagnets have dominated spintronics research and applications, antiferromagnets with non-trivial spin structures (Fig. 1) have attracted interest. So-called "Antiferromagnetic Spintronics" has the potential to build highly integrated and ultrafast spintronic hardware.

A research team has recently highlighted a series of critical achievements in antiferromagnetic spintronics (including their own contributions), revealing an emerging frontier distinguished by the coherent spin dynamics of antiferromagnets. Details were published as a Review Article in Nature Materials on March 20, 2023

The team comprised Jiahao Han, Shunsuke Fukami, and Hideo Ohno from Tohoku University; Ran Cheng from the University of California, Riverside; and Luqiao Liu from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Within antiferromagnetic spintronics, scientists have exerted a lot of efforts on the switching and readout of static magnetic order. But coherent spin dynamics, the key to exploring the wave features of spins and integrating spintronics with quantum and neuromorphic technologies, has only received attention very recently. "The coherent spin dynamics of antiferromagnets exhibits a lot more intriguing features than that of ferromagnets (illustrated in Fig. 2)," says Jiahao Han, a JSPS Research Fellow working at the Research Institute of Electrical Communication (RIEC), Tohoku University. "By harnessing this unique property, the team has been pursuing breakthroughs that eventually form a new chapter named coherent antiferromagnetic spintronics."