New method enables efficient isolation of raccoon-borne food poisoning pathogen

In recent years, an emerging zoonotic pathogen called E. albertii, transmitted by wild animals such as raccoons, has garnered attention due to its remarkable similarities to several strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli), including O157, and its potential to cause severe illness, particularly in children. A research group at Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a novel culture medium that allows for the selective cultivation of E. albertii from raccoon fecal samples. This enabled the successful isolation of E. albertii even from samples with very low quantities of this bacterium. Their findings are expected to further elucidate the bacteriological characteristics of E. albertii and to contribute to the control of foodborne illnesses.

Raccoons are known to carry the emerging zoonotic pathogen E. albertii. The novel culture medium boosts the isolation rate of E. albertii from raccoon fecal samples.

Shinji Yamasaki, Osaka Metropolitan University

Osaka, Japan – As cute as raccoons may look, their behaviors are troublesome, and so are their droppings. Known to contain Escherichia albertii—a harmful enteropathogen—raccoon feces challenge zoonotic researchers who grapple to isolate this bacterium for further study. Fortunately, Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have come up with a novel culture medium for efficient isolation of E. albertii, making progress toward alleviating this particular raccoon-conveyed threat.

Due to global warming, wildlife habitats are overlapping with human residential areas, raising concerns about the transmission and spread of zoonotic diseases. In recent years, an emerging zoonotic pathogen called E. albertii—transmitted by wild animals such as raccoons—has garnered attention due to its remarkable similarities to several strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli), including O157, and its potential for causing severe illness, particularly in children. However, characteristics of this bacterium, including its infection routes and antibiotic resistance status, remain unclear.

To identify the route of infection, it is essential to isolate and then investigate E. albertii from specimens of wild animals acting as vectors. However, the quantity of E. albertii in samples sourced from raccoons is often minuscule, making its extraction an ongoing challenge.

Addressing this issue, a research group led by Professor Shinji Yamasaki of the Graduate School of Veterinary Science at Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a novel culture medium that selectively promotes the growth of E. albertii from raccoon fecal samples. They succeeded in isolating E. albertii at a rate as high as 48%, even from samples with very low quantities of this bacterium.

Professor Yamasaki explained, “The selective enrichment medium developed in this study is expected to provide better insights into the epidemiology of E. albertii, facilitating improved control of food poisoning.”

Their findings were published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.

 

###

About OMU 

Osaka Metropolitan University is a new public university established in April 2022, formed by merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University. For more research news, visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ or follow @OsakaMetUniv_en and #OMUScience.

Published: 06 Sep 2023

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053411
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
journal of applied microbiology
News topics: 
Diseases
Health
Academic disciplines: 
Infectious disease
Epidemiology
Ecology
Collaborator: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Title: Cefixime–tellurite-deoxycholate tryptic soy broth (CTD-TSB), a selective enrichment medium, for enhancing isolation of Escherichia albertii from wild raccoon fecal samples
DOI: 10.1093/jambio/lxad123
Author: Bingting Xu, Noritoshi Hatanaka, Sharda Prasad Awasthi, Keiji Tekehira, Atsushi Hinenoya, and Shinji Yamasaki
Published: June 27, 2023
URL: https://doi.org/10.1093/jambio/lxad123

Funding information:

This work was supported in part by JSPS KAKENHI grant numbers 17H04651 and 20K06396.