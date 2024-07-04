New organic molecule shatters phosphorescence efficiency records and paves way for rare metal-free applications

"Our research has led to a clearer understanding of the mechanism behind this molecule’s performance than any previous organic phosphorescent material,” explains Dr. Tani. “Nonetheless, we believe there is still much to explore, and we are excited about its potential applications."

This research provides new design guidelines for developing organic phosphorescent materials that do not rely on rare metals, offering the potential to surpass and replace these materials in various applications. The findings promise significant advancements in the fields of OLEDs, lighting, and medical diagnostics, among others.

The article, “Fast, efficient, narrowband room-temperature phosphorescence from metal-free 1,2-diketones: rational design and mechanism,” was published in Chemical Science at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1039/D4SC02841D

