Optimized Amide Bond Reaction Using Heterocyclic Compounds and Carboxylic Acid

A high-yield, one-pot, scalable reaction facilitates the production of biologically relevant amide compounds using less reactive nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds and carboxylic acid without the use of heat or special equipment.

Amide bonds are important functional groups in medicinal chemistry and account for roughly 16% of all reactions performed in drug-discovery research. Some amide bond reactions using pharmaceutically important nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds, such as indole, carbazole and pyrrole, rather than amines are not efficient using conventional production methods. In a recent study, a team of leading chemists developed a novel one-pot reaction using 4-(N,N-dimethylamino)pyridine N-oxide (DMAPO) catalyst and di-tertbutyl dicarbonate (Boc 2 O) to efficiently form amide bonds using low-reactivity, nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds and carboxylic acid without special equipment or heat.