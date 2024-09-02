Pioneering gas-adsorbing materials reveal hidden softness

A team of researchers has reshaped our understanding of developing gas storage materials known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), which is also known as Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs). Their study, published in Communications Materials, shows that the first PCP reported in 1997 adsorbed a substantial amount of gas and was also a “soft” PCP – a category of flexible PCPs that scientists thought had only been developed more recently. This finding offers new insights into the evolution of these materials and paves the way for future research and applications.

PCPs feature a network of metal ions linked by organic molecules, creating many tiny pores. The pores enable PCPs to trap and store gases and liquids, making them valuable for various applications. “Imagine a sponge designed to soak up gases instead of liquids,” says Susumu Kitagawa of the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (WPI-iCeMS) at Kyoto University, who led the study. “That’s essentially how a PCP functions.”

PCPs can efficiently store gases like hydrogen for clean energy or selectively filter gases in industrial applications. They can also detect trace gases for monitoring air quality and identifying hazards. Unlike many non-porous materials, their distinctive porous structure makes them versatile tools.

“The term ‘soft PCP’ refers to the material's ability to adapt or change its shape in response to the gases it interacts with,” explains Hirotoshi Sakamoto, the study’s first author. “Unlike a rigid structure, a soft PCP can modify its framework to hold more gas, similar to how a flexible sponge can adjust to absorb a greater amount of liquid.” This flexibility enhances the material's effectiveness in capturing and storing gases.