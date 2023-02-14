Professor Inkyu Moon from DGIST Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Book ‘AI in Digital Holographic Imaging’ Print in English

□ On January 17th, DGIST (President Yang Kook) revealed that Professor Inkyu Moon of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering's English book ‘AI in Digital Holographic Imaging’ was printed by renowned international publisher Wiley.[A1]

□ This book, containing a compilation of Professor Inkyu Moon's research and performance on artificial intelligence (AI)-based holographic imaging over the last decade, was proposed by IEEE, the leading journal of electrical electronics. The book presents a new methodology for applying AI-based hologram analysis technology in precision medicine, with various examples to enhance reader understanding.

□ This book covers the principle of 3D digital holograms used in various sectors, including exhibition and medicine, as well as the method of rapidly acquiring digital holography using AI rather than the conventional optical method. In addition, it presents an AI model that learns hologram data, introduces a portable 3D hologram image technology that includes a trained AI, and describes an AI-based hologram image analysis technology applicable to precision medicine technology using specific examples that the reader can easily understand.

□ In particular, a new AI-based hologram image analysis technology that automatically inspects the quality of red blood cells stored for a certain period for blood transfusion is introduced. Additionally, for investigating drug toxicity, the features of the pulsation patterns of the heart muscle cell according to the injected substance were newly analyzed by combining holograms and AI technology.

□ According to DGIST’s Professor Inkyu Moon, “the previously considered conundrum of the ability of using AI-based hologram analysis technology in the field of biomedicine was explicated through various examples,” and “it [A2] will benefit various readers such as workers in the AI and biomedicine sectors, researchers, prep entrepreneurs, and students.”

□ Meanwhile, Professor Inkyu Moon of the DGIST Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering[A3] teaches an introduction to AI while also serving as the director of academic information. Over the past 20 years, Professor Moon has published 80 or more SCI-grade journals in the field of AI-based image analysis systems, and his service has been recognized with an industrial development merit minister certificate from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Contact Author Email Address : [email protected]