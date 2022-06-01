REIINN breaks ground for first LokaLTE tower

Resilient Education Information Infrastructure for the New Normal (REIINN) project has commenced the construction of its first LokaLTE Base Station in San Andres Elementary School, Tanay, Rizal, 24 May 2021. At the official groundbreaking ceremony, the Project REIINN team led by Technical Lead Philip Martinez was joined by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Rizal Provincial Director Fernando Ablaza, Electronic Industries Association of the Philippines, Inc. (EIAPI) Vice President Vic Gruet, Department of Education (DepEd) Rizal Education Program Supervisor in Science Robert Dela Cruz, and Tanay Municipal Mayor Rex Manuel Tanjuatco. “DOST- Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI) initiated the Project REIINN in 2021, believing that through technology-based interventions coupled with appropriate policies, access to the internet and information in unserved and underserved areas will be the new normal,” said DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña in a message. Funded by DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), Project REIINN focuses on the development of application frameworks and infrastructures to support the shift to remote learning and to narrow the digital divide in the country. One of the project’s initiatives is the development and deployment of small-scale, community-operated LokaLTE towers.