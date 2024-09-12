Smart supramolecular assemblies

The team analyzed the behavior of the macroscopic assembly of spherical microparticles, and found that the resulting shape, whether more spherical or elongated, could be controlled based on the AdNH 3 Cl concentration. This suggests that stimuli, such as heat and force, can be used to control the shape of the assemblies.

“The results in this study might help us understand the origin of various shapes of organisms,” senior author Akira Harada says. This research could also assist in future work on the control of macroscopic assemblies based on microscopic interactions, as well as novel active materials that change depending on their situation.

The article, “Additive‑assisted macroscopic self‑assembly and control of the shape of assemblies based on host–guest interaction,” was published in Scientific Reports at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-71649-z