Starvation and adhesion drive formation of keratinocyte patterns in skin

Fingerprints are one of the best-recognised examples of pattern formation by epithelial cells. The primary cells in the epithelium are the keratinocytes, and they are known to form patterns at the microscopic and macroscopic levels. While factors affecting this pattern formation have been reported, the exact mechanisms underlying the process are still not fully understood.

A team of researchers, led by Associate Professor Ken Natsuga at the Faculty of Medicine, Hokkaido University, have revealed that cell-cell adhesion governs pattern formation in keratinocytes. Their findings were published in the journal Life Science Alliance.

“In this study, we used an immortalized keratinocyte cell line, called HaCaT, which retains all the properties of normal keratinocytes,” Natsuga explained. “In order to ensure that our findings were accurate, we established single-cell cultures from this cell line.”

The team observed pattern formation in both the original heterogeneous cell line, as well as in single-cell-derived cultures. During culturing, the keratinocytes moved randomly and spontaneously formed high- and low-density regions, leading to pattern formation.

The pattern formation was markedly influenced by starvation. When the culture medium was renewed, patterns were obscured, but reappeared as the nutrients in the culture medium were consumed by the keratinocytes.