Super-elastic High-Entropy Elinvar Alloy Discovered with Potential for Aerospace Engineering

The team also discovered that the high-entropy Elinvar alloy has an elastic limit – the maximum strain that can be developed within it without causing permanent deformation – of about 2% in bulk forms at room temperature, in sharp contrast to conventional crystalline alloys which have an elastic limit of less than 1%.

While an alloy with a similar composition was reported several years ago, its structure and behaviour were not understood at the time. In this study, the team developed three atomic structural models for the same alloy with different distributions of the element atoms and compared the properties. They patented the discovery based on this systematic investigation of the alloy system.

Potential for making high-precision devices

Interestingly, the team found that the alloy is “very springy” and can store a large amount of elastic energy. Professor Yang pointed out that the alloy could be used for energy storage for subsequent energy conversion. “Since elasticity does not dissipate energy and therefore will not generate heat, which can cause devices to malfunction, this super-elastic alloy will be useful in high-precision devices, such as watches and chronometers,” he explained.