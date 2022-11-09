Targeting refractory prostate cancer: a novel radiopharmaceutical hits the bull’s-eye

Researchers from Osaka University and Dusseldorf University find that a radiopharmaceutical treatment targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen effectively shrinks prostate tumors in mice

Osaka, Japan - As the saying goes, when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail; and some medicines can work that way, spreading throughout the body and “treating” every cell, without discrimination. This is a real problem when it comes to cancer treatment. But now, researchers from Japan have reported an anti-cancer treatment that zeroes in on tumor cells with laser precision.

Recent developments, such as targeted α-therapies as a type of theranostics, are trying to solve this problem. Theranostics is a one-two punch against cancer that involves finding cancer cells anywhere in the body and delivering targeted radiation to kill those cells, by radiopharmaceuticals (drugs containing radioactive isotopes).

In a study published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, researchers from Osaka University and Dusseldorf University have revealed that a new radiopharmaceutical treatment targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)—a protein commonly expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells—can effectively shrink prostate tumors in mice.

Not only is prostate cancer one of the most common cancers, with increasing incidence worldwide, but it is also the most prevalent cancer among men in Japan. Recurrence after hormonal treatment in the form of multiple metastases that are difficult to treat using conventional drug or radiotherapy is associated with a poor prognosis and short life expectancy.