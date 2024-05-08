Team studies factors related to a sense of economic insecurity in older adults

The people of Japan have the highest life expectancy in the world. Yet older adults who struggle economically may refrain from seeking medical help or using long-term care insurance. These choices may increase the occurrence of frailty and its progression in people’s lives. A team of scientists undertook a study of older adults to examine the connection between a sense of economic insecurity and a person’s participation in social activities.

The results showed that a person’s sense of economic insecurity was not associated with physical conditions, subjective symptoms of dementia, or social conditions. However, it grew with increased loneliness and decreased with a greater sense of well-being.

The team published their research in the journal PLOS ONE on March 28.

Statistics show that older adults account for 37.7 percent of Japan's suicide mortality rate. In 2022, the most common causes of suicide were “health problems,” followed by “family problems” and “economic and lifestyle problems.” The risk factors associated with frailty – a state of increased vulnerability to health changes due to an age-related decline in bodily functions – include low income. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare encourages older adults to participate in social activities to prevent them from becoming frail.

“For low-cost social activities to function as a place for preventing frailty and suicide, it is necessary to investigate the actual state of the participants’ economic insecurity and discuss how to provide support for effective social activities,” said co-authors Yuriko Inoue and Hisae Nakatani, both from Hiroshima University’s (HU) Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences, in a joint response. Inoue is a Ph.D. student at the graduate school’s Division of Integrated Health Sciences while Nakatani is a professor emeritus at the university.

The team conducted a cross-sectional survey to identify factors related to a sense of economic insecurity among older adults who participate in social activities. The people who participated in the survey were 65 years or older in age. They were people who voluntarily participated in low-cost community-based social activities, such as exercise and hobby activities. The self-administered survey form was distributed to 1,351 adults in Hiroshima City, Japan, during July to December 2022. The surveys were distributed to these adults by the staff of community general support centers.