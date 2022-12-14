Tracking plasma cell survival

Researchers led by Osaka University use a novel tracing method to track the survival of antibody-producing plasma cells

Osaka, Japan – Just as a fire department mobilizes in response to a reported fire, specialized immune cells in the body mobilize in response to the introduction of foreign substances known as antigens. Plasma cells are an important type of immune cell that release antibodies (or protective proteins) that act to neutralize antigens. Recently, researchers from Japan have shed new light on the survival of plasma cells in the body.

In a recent study published in Journal of Experimental Medicine, researchers led by Osaka University have employed a novel experimental system to trace the development and longevity of plasma cells over time.

Plasma cells are generated by the spleen and lymphoid organs in response to antigen exposure. Many plasma cells die shortly after participating in an immune response, but a small population of plasma cells called long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs) can survive in the body for months or even years. The researchers sought to explore the dynamics of this LLPC population to better understand how antibody-mediated immunity is maintained in the body.

“Our goal was to track the long-term survival of plasma cells,” says lead author of the study Takuya Koike. “To this end, we designed a mouse model in which plasma cells in the spleen and bone marrow were labeled by a fluorescent reporter in response to a specific drug treatment.”