Transparent face masks protect while facilitating communication

Joint Release by Hokkaido University and Fukuyama University.

In the two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of facemasks in public as protection has increased across the globe. The use of masks is effective in controlling the spread of the virus, but it is not without negatives. In particular, as masks cover the lower face, they conceal facial expressions; hence, it is sometimes difficult to read the expressions of individuals wearing masks, affecting communication and interaction. The use of transparent face masks may mitigate the effects of surgical face masks.

A team of researchers from Japan, led by Professor Jun I. Kawahara at Hokkaido University and Associate Professor Yuki Miyazaki at Fukuyama University have investigated the effects of wearing a transparent mask on the perception of facial expressions. Their findings were published in the journal i-Perception.

Compared to a surgical face mask, it is most likely that the transparent masks would allow for the better perception of facial expressions. In addition, the vast majority of studies on the effects of face masks on perceptions on facial expressions have been conducted on populations in the Western countries. The cues used for comprehending facial expressions differ from East to West, and the authors wished to see if studies from the West could be applied to the East.

The team conducted two separate experiments, one using images of female faces and the other using images of male faces, expressing a range of expressions. The images were taken from a published database, and were manipulated so that each image was available in three versions: without a mask, with a surgical mask and with a transparent mask. Volunteers viewed a random series of images, one at a time, and were asked to determine the facial expression in each image.