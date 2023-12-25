Turning plastic trash into chemistry treasure

Single-use plastics are a major environmental concern, but now, rather than being disposed of as garbage, used plastic bags from the grocery store could be utilized to carry out a reaction that can detoxify hazardous chemicals.

A team led by researchers at the Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD), Hokkaido University has developed a method that uses common plastic materials instead of potentially explosive compounds to initiate radical chain reactions. This approach significantly increases the safety of the process while also providing a way to reuse common plastics such as polyethylene and polyvinyl acetate. These findings have been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Researchers utilized a ball mill, a machine that rapidly shakes a steel ball inside a steel jar to mix solid chemicals. When the ball slams into the plastic, the mechanical force breaks a chemical bond to form radicals, which have a highly reactive, unbonded electron. These radicals facilitated a self-sustaining chain reaction that promotes dehalogenation— i.e., the replacement of a halogen atom with a hydrogen atom—of organic halides.

“The use of commodity plastics as chemical reagents is a completely new perspective on organic synthesis,” said Associate Professor Koji Kubota. “I believe that this approach will lead to not only the development of safe and highly efficient radical-based reactions, but also to a new way to utilize waste plastics, which are a serious social problem.”