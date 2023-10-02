UKM Medical Undergraduates' Annual Scientific Research Meeting

MUARSM provides an opportunity for undergraduates students to present what they have learned through their research to a larger audience from and outside of UKM. This event allows students, researchers, and the community to discuss cutting edge research topics and to learn the connection between research and education. The theme for this year "New Discoveries, Endless Possibilities" was chosen as we aspire that our research will help improve the existing knowledge and contribute to the endless evolution of medicine in the near future.



The keynote speaker is YBhg. Prof. Dr. Zaleha Binti Abdullah Mahdy. She is currently Professor and Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at UKM Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Presently she heads the Health Technology Innovation Lab (HTIL@UKM). She is Chairperson of the Specialty Education Subcommittee for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Adjunct Representative of the Global Pregnancy CoLab Group at Magee Women’s Research Institute, iCOE (Intensive Course in Obstetric Emergencies) Trainer, Associate Editor of BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth and Frontiers in Medicine and Frontiers in Surgery, life member of MERCY Malaysia, Vice Chairperson of the Malaysian Society for Simulation in Healthcare (MaSSH), and member of the international SSH.

For further details, email [email protected]

For more updates, follow us on instagram 15thmuasrm2023