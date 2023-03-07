Vaccines and vitamin D: Measuring immune responses

“We found that people who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine produced significantly higher levels of antibodies that lasted longer compared to those who received the Sinovac vaccine,” says UNIMAS virologist Cheng Siang Tan.

Malaysian national statistics show very low rates of intensive care admission (0.0066%) and death (0.01%) among people who received both doses of any vaccine. However, the statistics also show that, relative to Pfizer/BioNTech recipients, Sinovac vaccinees were more likely to require intensive care (5.5 times) or die (3 times).

Interestingly, the UNIMAS study found that a small percentage of people (1.9%) who received the Sinovac vaccine failed to produce antibodies against the virus’s spike protein three weeks after the second dose, while 2.9% had very low antibody levels at week 13. “This could explain why COVID-19-related deaths are relatively higher among Sinovac recipients,” says Tan.

The team also wanted to test whether vitamin D insufficiency has an effect on a person’s ability to develop a strong immune response following vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.