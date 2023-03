Windows gain competitive edge over global warming

A French–Japanese research collaboration has fabricated metal nanocomposite coatings that improve the insulating properties of window glass. The new coating prevents a significant portion of near-infrared (NIR) and ultraviolet (UV) rays from passing through, while at the same time admitting visible light. The findings were reported in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

“Although the fabrication of a commercial product is still a long way ahead, our work demonstrated a significant improvement in UV and NIR blocking properties compared to previous research,” says solid-state chemist Fabien Grasset, research director at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

“Buildings account for a large part of global energy consumption,” he explains, “with a large amount of the annual energy consumption of a standard building going to cooling and/or heating systems to maintain indoor temperatures at comfortable levels.”

Scientists are looking for ways to develop window glass coatings that can block the entry of NIR radiation so that buildings, and even cars, can consume less energy to keep it cool inside. However, this needs to be done in a way that still allows visible light to enter. Ideally, harmful UV rays would also be blocked.

To this end, the international research collaboration fabricated and analysed the performance of nanocomposites based on niobium-tantalum cluster compounds containing chloride or bromide ions.