Weekly News Bites: The world’s smallest drone, how the Blob came to be, and happy fruit

Scientists at University of the Philippines Diliman found that the protein CYB561 drives aggressive prostate cancer. It helps cancer cells grow and resist treatment by managing iron levels and activating growth factors, meaning it can “thrive” even when the hormones these cells normally depend on are missing. The researchers hope that targeting CYB561 could lead to new treatments.

Beihang University researchers have developed the world's smallest and lightest solar-powered drone, weighing just over four grams. This tiny drone uses light solar panels and an efficient electrostatic motor to maintain flight for an hour. Making the energy source light on a smaller drone is a key factor to allow them to fly for longer than a couple of minutes at a time.

From small drones to “small” electricity, scientists from National University of Singapore, Tohoku University, and the University of Messina have developed a device that converts ambient radio frequency signals (like Wi-Fi) into usable electricity. By using this “waste” energy that is flying around us, devices like these could potentially reduce our dependency on batteries.

In 2013, a heatwave called the Blob hit the Pacific, with disastrous consequences for marine life. Climate change is responsible for many of these extreme weather events but a study by Ocean University of China suggests drastic pollution cuts could have contributed by altering atmospheric conditions. This emphasizes the interconnectedness of our actions and environment.

Although they may seem unrelated, where we carry our weight can affect our brain health as research from Sichuan University suggests that having high belly or arm fat increases the risk of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. The team looked at almost 500 000 people from the UK biobank and followed them for around nine years to get the results.

A good way to lose fat is by eating fruit. National University of Singapore scientists have also found another benefit in that frequent servings of fruit could protect against depression. Using data from over 12 000 participants, they saw people who ate fruit three times a day had 21% lower risk of developing depressive symptoms than those who did not.