Advanced Technology Reveals Intricate Details of Zinc Transportation in Cells

A group of researchers has unearthed the secrets behind a tiny but crucial protein that shuttles zinc ions (Zn2+) within our bodies. The discovery offers a deeper understanding of how our cells maintain optimal health.

Zn2+ may be small, but they play a mighty role in our cells. Zinc enables enzyme catalysis, protein folding, DNA binding, and regulating gene expression, with about 10% of the proteins in our body reliant on Zn2+ to function effectively.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communication on August 8, 2023, focused on the Golgi apparatus - a cellular compartment that processes, sorts and distributes cells to their final destination. Within the Golgi, three distinct zinc transporter (ZnT) complexes - ZnT4, ZnT5/6, and ZnT7 - collaborate to usher Zn2+ ions from the cellular interior (cytosol) into the Golgi. While these complexes have long been known to play pivotal roles, the precise mechanisms governing Zn2+ transport within them have remained an enigma.

"We concentrated our study on the transport protein hZnT7," says Kenji Inaba, a corresponding author of the study and professor at Tohoku University's Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials Sciences. "The study built upon our previous research that hZnT7 plays a vital role in Zn2+ uptake into the cis-Golgi cisterna and regulates the localization, traffic and function of the chaperone protein ERp44."