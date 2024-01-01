Blended Images: Ivory Statuettes in 16th-and 17th-century Goa

The iconography of the Christ Child as the Good Shepherd that emerged in these statuettes is unique, having no precedent in Christian art. The main figure of the Christ Child is depicted as sitting atop a tiered structure resembling a rocky outcrop, which is often ornamented with indigenous flora and fauna. The bottom-most section shows Mary Magdalene or another saint, such as John the Evangelist, reclining in a cave-like niche and reading the holy scriptures. The next tier usually depicts a fountain — signifying baptism and/or eucharist — often surrounded by doves and lambs. At the top of this formation is a young figure of Christ: besides being surrounded by sheep, his identity as a shepherd is indicated through his woollen coat, the water gourd tucked underneath his right elbow and a small pouch slung across his shoulder. Generally thought to be contemplating his eventual sacrifice for humanity, he is depicted seated in a meditative posture; at times he is seen carrying lambs on his shoulders or in his lap, reinforcing the metaphor of sacrifice. His eyes are closed and expression serene, as in Buddha images, while his right hand gently touches his inclined head with two fingers — a gesture that recalls the pensive bodhisattva iconography common in sixth and seventh century East Asia; his ankles are crossed in a relaxed manner, reminiscent of earlier Gandharan bodhisattva images. His childlike features and form draw heavily from the iconography of Hindu gods such as child Krishna. The vertical, tiered mountain form of this figural type recalls the towers and superstructures of Hindu temples and stands in contrast against the typically horizontal representation of such themes in European traditions. The treatment of the sheep in relation to the Christ figure can be compared to the representation of the vahanas that accompany Hindu deities, such as the bull with Durga and the tiger accompanying Shiva in Hindu artistic traditions. The Good Shepherd rockery images thus form a good example of the Goan statuettes’ unique combination of European and Catholic imagery with typically South Asian elements.

Their distinctive compositional and aesthetic typology combined with their expensive medium made these ivory statuettes exclusive and valuable, and they were often used as diplomatic gifts for rulers and elites. Today these statuettes are preserved in collections worldwide, including those of the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad; the Pilar Museum, Goa; the British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum in London; and the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland.

The MAP Academy is a non-profit online platform consisting of an Encyclopedia of Art, Courses and Stories, that encourages knowledge building and engagement with the visual arts and histories of South Asia. Our team of researchers, editors, writers and creatives are united by a shared goal of creating more equitable resources for the study of art histories from the region.