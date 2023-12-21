Bugs that help bugs: How environmental microbes boost fruit fly reproduction

A research group led by Osaka University and University of Hawaii finds that environmental microorganisms enhance oogenesis in fruit flies, increasing the production of germline stem cells and the number of mature eggs in females via hormonal pathways

Osaka, Japan – For many of us, when we think of microbiomes, our first thoughts are probably about the beneficial microorganisms that live in our guts. But now, researchers from Japan and US have discovered how the microbes living in fruit flies can enhance their reproduction.

In a recently published study in Communications Biology, the research group has revealed that microbes in the fruit fly microbiome are involved in controlling the germline stem cells that form eggs, as well as subsequent egg maturation, in female fruit flies.

The microbiome—the community of microorganisms that live together in and on a host—has a huge role in facilitating functions that are necessary for survival. This includes metabolic regulation, intake of nutrients, and reproduction, including improving fertility in conditions of inadequate nutrition. However, the specific molecular mechanisms enabling microbes to control the maturation of the germline (the lineage of cells within an organism that gives rise to eggs and sperms) are still a mystery.