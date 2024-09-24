Campylobacter jejuni-specific antibody gives hope to vaccine development

By targeting multiprotein molecule, antibody inhibits bacteria’s growth, pathogenicity

Campylobacter jejuni: These spiral rod-shaped bacteria are a leading cause of enteritis, sometimes leading to diarrheal and extra-intestinal infectious mortality in children under 5 and elderly persons, respectively.

Osaka Metropolitan University

Bacterial infections resulting in enteritis, sometimes extra-intestinal infections such as sepsis, continue to be a global health concern. A leading cause of diarrheal and extra-intestinal infectious mortality among children under 5 and elderly persons is infection with Campylobacter bacteria, against which there is no effective vaccine or medication. An Osaka Metropolitan University-led team has recently uncovered what could be an important step toward preventing, diagnosing, and treating a species of Campylobacter bacteria.

Researchers including Professor Shinji Yamasaki and Associate Professor Noritoshi Hatanaka of the Graduate School of Veterinary Science and the Osaka International Research Center for Infectious Diseases at OMU focused on Campylobacter jejuni, the species of the bacteria that commonly causes gastroenteritis and sometimes extra-intestinal infections. Together they developed an antibody that can identify C. jejuni and inhibit the bacteria’s growth.

This monoclonal antibody reacts to a multiprotein complex known as QcrC, the expression of which is essential for the pathogenicity of C. jejuni. The QcrC molecule was found in multiple C. jejuni strains, lending high reliability to the antibody’s use in identifying the species. This molecule is also involved in energy production for C. jejuni, and the antibody acts to suppress this function, slowing the bacteria’s growth and decreasing pathogenicity.

“Our findings can lead to the development of preventive approaches so that Campylobacter infections do not become more severe, while also formulating a simple way to detect C. jejuni,” Associate Professor Hatanaka stated.

“The development of a simple detection system,” Professor Yamasaki explained, “will be useful for the rapid identification of contaminated food, which will be beneficial for the control of C. jejuni infections and food poisoning, along with vaccine development.”

The findings were published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

Conflict of interest

The authors declare that the research was conducted in the absence of any commercial or financial relationships that could be construed as a potential conflict of interest.

###

About OMU 

Established in Osaka as one of the largest public universities in Japan, Osaka Metropolitan University is committed to shaping the future of society through “Convergence of Knowledge” and the promotion of world-class research. For more research news, visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ and follow us on social media: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

Published: 25 Sep 2024

Institution:
Osaka Metropolitan University

Contact details:

Rina Matsuki

3-3-138 Sugimoto, Sumiyoshi-ku,
Osaka 558-8585 JAPAN

[email protected]
+81666053452
Country: 
Japan
Journal:
Frontiers in Microbiology
News topics: 
Diseases
Health
Medicine
People
Plants & Animals
Academic disciplines: 
Infectious disease
Epidemiology
Microbiology
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Website: 
Osaka Metropolitan University
Reference: 

Journal: Frontiers in Microbiology
Title: QcrC is a potential target for antibody therapy and vaccination to control Campylobacter jejuni infection by suppressing its energy metabolism
DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2024.1415893
Author(s): Koji Hosomi, Noritoshi Hatanaka, Atsushi Hinenoya, Jun Adachi, Yoko Tojima, Mari Furuta, Keita Uchiyama, Makiko Morita, Takahiro Nagatake, Azusa Saika, Soichiro Kawai, Ken Yoshii, Saki Kondo, Shinji Yamasaki, and Jun Kunisawa
Publication date: 2 July 2024
URL: https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2024.1415893

Funding information:

The author(s) declare that financial support was received for the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article. This work was supported by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan (MEXT)/Japan Society for the Promotion of Science KAKENHI (Grant Numbers 22K15004 and 22KK0257 to KH; 21H02757, 20H05697, 20H04117, 20K08534, and 21H02145 to JK; 20H03936 to TN; 21K20769 to AS; 22J14541 to KY; 21J01602 and 21K17561 to SKo; 20K16247 to SY); the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) Grant Numbers 22ae0121035s0102 to KH; 22fk0108145h0003, 22ae0121042h0002, 22ae0121035s0102, and 223fa727001h0001 to JK; the Grant for Joint Research Project of the Institute of Medical Science, the University of Tokyo (to JK), the Ono Medical Research Foundation (to JK); and the Canon Foundation (to JK).