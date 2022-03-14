Chemical reaction design goes virtual

Researchers at the Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery and Hokkaido University have developed a virtual ligand-assisted (VLA) screening method, which could drastically reduce the amount of trial and error required in the lab during transition metal catalyst development. The method, published in the journal ACS Catalysis, may also lead to the discovery of unconventional catalyst designs outside the scope of chemists’ intuition.

Ligands are molecules that are bonded to the central metal atom of a catalyst, and they affect the activity and selectivity of a catalyst. Finding the optimal ligand to catalyze a specific target reaction can be like finding a needle in a haystack. The VLA screening method provides a way to efficiently search that haystack, surveying a broad range of values for different properties to identify the features of ligands that should be most promising. This narrows down the search area for chemists in the lab and has the potential to greatly accelerate the reaction design process.

This new work utilizes virtual ligands, which mimic the presence of real ligands; however, instead of being described by many individual constituent atoms—such as carbon or nitrogen—virtual ligands are described using only two metrics: their steric, or space-filling, properties and their electronic properties. Researchers developed approximations that describe each of these effects with a single parameter. Using this simplified description of a ligand enabled researchers to evaluate ligands in a computationally efficient way over a large range of values for these two effects. The result is a “contour map” that shows what combination of steric and electronic effects a ligand should have in order to best catalyze a specific reaction. Chemists can then focus on only testing real ligands that fit these criteria.