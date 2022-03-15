The dawn of evolution: ELSI's quest for extra-terrestrial life

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

Q. Tell us about ELSI in the past 10 years and its future.

A: In the last 10 years, ELSI has developed the foundation for the "ELSI model", which fuses different fields of research in order to understand the origins of life as a consequence of the formation and evolution of Earth.

The ELSI model is not intended to describe the origins of life as a mere chemical reaction, but as a consequence of a series of interactions among life on Earth, from the formation of the solar system to the formation of the present biosphere and human sphere.

Since the origins of the solar system, there were some important turning points in the shaping of the Earth. If Earth had taken a different path, it would not have become the planet it is now, and life might not have been born or a completely different form of life might have come to be. The ELSI model shows the choices that were necessary for the Earth and life on it to form.