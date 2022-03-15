Ten years of ELSI: Earth, life and a new research culture in Japan

Q: What have they discovered at ELSI so far?

A: We have a deeper understanding of what happened in the magma ocean when the Earth was formed. The surface layer of the Earth today is basically made of rocks, but there was a time when all the rocks were melted and the entire Earth was covered with magma. This is called the magma ocean state.

Thanks to this state, the Earth was divided into three parts: the atmosphere/sea, the mantle (rock) and the core (metal). We were able to further clarify the role of the magma ocean as a starting point of various planets, including Earth and Venus, and possibly Mars.

We are also interested in how organisms were born on Earth, which was originally uninhabitable and had no life at all. For example, there is only 0.04 atmospheric pressure (atm) of carbon dioxide on Earth now, compared to what is believed to have been about 100 atm of carbon dioxide back then. Carbon dioxide is very oxidative, but living organisms, like humans, are made up of organic matter, which is more reductive. Most carbon back then was in the form of carbon dioxide, yet life somehow arose. It was a very big challenge to understand how a carbon dioxide- dominant environment managed to create a more reductive carbon, like that found in the human body.

What we found is that the large amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide reacted with an existing flow of electricity and hot water spouts emerging from the Earth’s surface, converting it into carbon monoxide. This was then further reduced to make amino acids, which are the ingredients of organisms.

Q: What makes ELSI attractive for researchers?

A: It is a very international, open and ‘flat’ place. In the traditional university system, the professor is sitting at the top, followed by associate professors, assistant professors and students at the bottom. This pyramid structure exists everywhere in the world. ELSI is not such a place at all.

For example, a postdoc working on one research topic could be collaborating with a professor who has a completely different research project. I call that a flat environment. Normally, a postdoc works on what a professor tells them to do. At ELSI, that's not necessary at all. In short, postdocs can work freely here. I think that makes ELSI very attractive.