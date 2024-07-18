The discovery of a tRNA modification enzyme that also acts on nucleosides

The genetic information on DNA is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) and translated to the amino acid sequence by transfer RNA (tRNA) on the ribosome. Modified nucleosides within RNA are involved in maintaining and regulating the protein synthesis system. Archaeosine is a modified nucleoside found only in the tRNAs from archaea, the so-called third domain of life, and contributes to the maintenance of the L-shaped tRNA three-dimensional structure. The synthesis of archaeosine involves multiple steps, with the first step introducing a preQ 0 base into tRNA via ArcTGT. In the second step, ArcS transfers an amino acid, lysine, to the preQ 0 base in tRNA and synthesizes preQ 0 -Lys as an intermediate. The resultant preQ 0 -Lys in tRNA is then converted into archaeosine by RaSEA, the third-step enzyme.

This synthesis pathway of archaeosine was elucidated in 2019 through a collaborative study by Ehime University and Gifu University (Figure 1: Yokogawa et al., Nature Chem. Biol. (2019)). However, the substrate specificity of the second-step enzyme ArcS was previously unknown.

To address this issue, a research group led by Professor Hiroyuki Hori, Lecturer Dr. Ryota Yamagami, and graduate students Shu Fujita, Yuzuru Sugio, and Dr. Takuya Kawamura (currently at Thomas Jefferson University, USA) at the Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Ehime University, in collaboration with Professors Takashi Yokogawa and Natsuhisa Oka from Gifu University and Associate Professor Akira Hirata from Tokushima University, conducted biochemical analyses.