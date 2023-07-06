Experimental constraints on the oxidation state of early magma on the Earth

The link between a planetary interior and its surface is a key to understanding the formation process of the surface environment of the planet. The distribution of ferrous (Fe2+) and ferric (Fe3+) iron in the mantle of rocky planets controls the oxidation state of the mantle and influences volcanic gas composition and the storage capacity of volatiles in the mantle, including life-essential elements, such as hydrogen and carbon. Thus, elucidating the distribution of Fe2+ and Fe3+ in the mantle just after this formation provides key insights into the surface environment before the rise of life and the origin of habitable planets.

In a previous study, we showed that the Earth’s magma ocean was more enriched in Fe3+ than the present upper mantle, and therefore, highly oxidizing (Kuwahara et al., 2023, Nat. Geosci.). How was the upper mantle’s oxidation state reduced to the current state? To answer this question, we examined the possibility of the incorporation of Fe3+ into the lower mantle during the crystallization of the magma ocean.