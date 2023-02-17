Experts for Media: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Asia Research News aims to increase diversity and inclusion in international science communications and news coverage. We have a network of institutions and researchers transforming Asia – and the world – through research and innovation. Our "Experts for Media" series provides journalists a resource for finding stories and sources specific to a theme or topic.

With antimicrobial resistance (AMR) being a global public health concern, we are putting the spotlight on researchers who are contributing to the fight against the effects of AMR. We have prepared a list of AMR experts ready to speak with international media about their work. Their expertise covers a wide breadth of topics in this area. Most are focused on virology, studying superbugs and evolving diseases. Several are making strides in developing new drugs and alternative treatments. Some are working on the effects of AMR on global food security, specifically aquaculture.

We will continue to update the list as we find more researchers in this area. Journalists can contact the experts directly, or reach out to us at [email protected] if you need help finding a source.