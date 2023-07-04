Growing bio-inspired polymer brains for artificial neural networks

Researchers from Japan have developed a technique for growing conductive polymer wire connections between electrodes to realize artificial neural networks that overcome the limits of traditional computer hardware

Osaka, Japan – The development of neural networks to create artificial intelligence in computers was originally inspired by how biological systems work. These ‘neuromorphic’ networks, however, run on hardware that looks nothing like a biological brain, which limits performance. Now, researchers from Osaka University and Hokkaido University plan to change this by creating neuromorphic ‘wetware’.

While neural-network models have achieved remarkable success in applications such as image generation and cancer diagnosis, they still lag far behind the general processing abilities of the human brain. In part, this is because they are implemented in software using traditional computer hardware that is not optimized for the millions of parameters and connections that these models typically require.

Neuromorphic wetware, based on memristive devices, could address this problem. A memristive device is a device whose resistance is set by its history of applied voltage and current. In this approach, electropolymerization is used to link electrodes immersed in a precursor solution using wires made of conductive polymer. The resistance of each wire is then tuned using small voltage pulses, resulting in a memristive device.

“The potential to create fast and energy-efficient networks has been shown using 1D or 2D structures,” says senior author Megumi Akai-Kasaya. “Our aim was to extend this approach to the construction of a 3D network.”