High-performance near-infrared OLEDs maximized at 925 nm and 1022 nm through interfacial energy transfer

We propose that by adhering to three principles, interfacial energy transfer can be realized: (1) The photoluminescence of the energy donor must overlap with the absorption spectrum of the energy acceptor; the former requires a high photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY), while the latter needs a high absorption coefficient. (2) To ensure effective operation of the donor and acceptor, there must be sufficient energy level differences between them. If they overlap, it would lead to uniform charge distribution rather than local concentration at the interface, resulting in adverse effects. (3) In OLEDs, the device must be optimized so that electron-hole recombination near the interface region is within an effective energy transfer distance, facilitating energy transmission.