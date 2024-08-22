High-performance near-infrared OLEDs maximized at 925 nm and 1022 nm through interfacial energy transfer

By putting theory into practice, Prof. Pi-Tai Chou’s research team has repeatedly broken the world record for NIR organic luminophores, overcoming the energy gap law. In 2017, we developed a material with an external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 24% at 740nm, followed by a molecule with an EQE of 10% at 800nm in 2018. In 2020 and 2022, through deuterium substitution, we successfully developed unprecedented OLEDs with an EQE of 4% at 1000nm. However, developing new cutting-edge materials is challenging. Alternatively, in terms of device engineering, we have been continuously exploring new techniques to further enhance efficiency using existing materials. This paper, published in Nature Communications (2024, 15 (1), 4664), marks the first time internationally that transfer technology has been successfully utilized to break the energy gap law through energy transfer, achieving record-breaking efficiency.

a Chemical structure of Pt(fprpz)2 and b BTP-eC9 molecules, along with c their energy levels. d Absorption and emission spectra of Pt(fprpz)2 and BTP-eC9, with the overlapping region indicating the radiative energy transfer zone.

National Taiwan University

We propose that by adhering to three principles, interfacial energy transfer can be realized: (1) The photoluminescence of the energy donor must overlap with the absorption spectrum of the energy acceptor; the former requires a high photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY), while the latter needs a high absorption coefficient. (2) To ensure effective operation of the donor and acceptor, there must be sufficient energy level differences between them. If they overlap, it would lead to uniform charge distribution rather than local concentration at the interface, resulting in adverse effects. (3) In OLEDs, the device must be optimized so that electron-hole recombination near the interface region is within an effective energy transfer distance, facilitating energy transmission.

This demonstrates an overview of the role of interfacial energy transfer dynamic processes underlying NIR OLED functionality. The solid sky-blue pathway represents the process of interfacial energy transfer, capable of facilitating FRET. Within this framework, the S0 and S1 states denote the ground and excited states, respectively, in the singlet manifold, while the T1 state represents the triplet state. Note that T1 → S1’ FRET is viable because the T1 → S0 transition is virtually allowed for the Pt (II) complex due to its strong spin-orbit coupling. The diagram also outlines alternative pathways with dashed lines, where charge transfer (CT) and charge transfer-triplet (CT-T) states are included, alongside the charge separation (CS) state, which represents subsidiary processes occurring with small probability.

National Taiwan University

Accordingly, we achieved two successful cases: (1) Using the strongly emissive Pt(fprpz)2 at 740nm, we simultaneously transferred BTP-eC9, which has strong absorption at 740nm and emission at 925nm, increasing the EQE from 0.18% to 2.24% and the radiance from 18.81 to 39.97 W sr−1 m−2. (2) Utilizing the strongly emissive Pt(II) complex at 800nm, paired with BTPV-eC9, which has strong absorption at 800nm and emission at 1022nm, the EQE increased from 0.08% to 0.66%, and the radiance from 9.69 to 18.67 W sr−1 m−2. We believe that interface technology will bring unprecedented breakthroughs to NIR-OLEDs.

Corresponding author's email address: [email protected]

 

Published: 22 Aug 2024

Institution:
National Taiwan University

Contact details:

No.1, Section 4, Roosevelt Road, Taipei.

[email protected]
Country: 
Taiwan
Journal:
Nature Communications
News topics: 
Innovation
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Chemistry
Content type: 
Research Highlights
Reference: 

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-49127-x

Funding information:

National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan. NSTC 112-2639-M-002-007-ASP