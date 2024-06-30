A History of Delhi’s Favourite Park—the Lodi Gardens

The mosque is a small arcade-like structure that is entered from the courtyard through five arches, the central one being the largest and most heavily ornamented. A bracketed cornice runs along the face of the structure, interrupted by the pishtaq, or square frame, around the central arch. Three domes with lotus crest finials surmount the structure, supported by vaults formed between the three central bays and the qibla wall. This wall is thereby divided into five arches, each of which in turn houses sets of three arched niches. The central niche of each of these is crowned by a small but ornately carved arch. Similar arches line the base of each dome on the inside, imitating a circular gallery. The squinches, spandrels and edges of all the arches are covered in incised and painted limestone plasterwork, which came to be a distinctive decorative feature of Lodi-era mosques. The decoration largely takes the form of calligraphy of Quranic verses and, to a lesser extent, patterns of small floral and geometrical motifs, though some portions of this carved layer have broken and fallen off over time. The mihrab bears an inscription that dates the mosque to 1494.

On the eastern side of the Bada Gumbad is a rubble masonry turret, unrelated to any of the tombs, on a plinth that is believed to be a later addition to the edifice. Scholars believe that the turret was originally part of a larger structure which is no longer there. A ribbed dome on its roof and a projecting jharokha window on one side are its only notable features. With no surviving staircase or any designated area for one, its original purpose remains unclear.

The Shish Gumbad, meaning ‘glazed dome’, is named for the bright turquoise and cobalt-glazed tiles on the upper portion of its entrance. Fashioned out of stone, the Shish Gumbad follows conventions of Lodi tomb architecture. The tomb is cubical and double-storeyed. It has a single entrance on its southern side which leads to the inner chamber containing seven large cenotaphs, accompanied by a small one. There are no inscriptions indicating the identities of those buried within, but considering its sizable proportions, some scholars have suggested that Bahlul Lodi (r. 1451–89), the first Lodi ruler, is buried in it. Others have argued that it might be another member of the royal family.

The northern end of the Lodi Gardens contains the tomb of Sikandar Lodi, built by his son Ibrahim Lodi (r. 1517–26). The walled garden courtyard around the tomb has an elaborate gateway at its south, from which a path leads to the tomb. Outside this gate is a raised forecourt where two standalone chhatris are placed on either side. A large arched mihrab, the same size as the southern gate, is placed on the western side of the garden’s boundary wall, suggesting that the space around the tomb may have doubled as an open-air mosque. The tomb resembles Muhammad Shah Sayyid’s mausoleum but does not have chhatrison top. The entrances, with three plain arches on each side, are covered by a bracketed cornice carved out of red sandstone into kalasha designs. Inside the tomb, the arches and windows of the circular gallery along the dome’s drum are decorated with green and blue enamelled tiles. The tomb has a double-dome, with the inner layer serving as a ceiling for the tomb and the upper layer serving as the building’s crown. This architectural innovation was subsequently incorporated into Mughal construction. The upper portion of the dome is decorated with incised plasterwork patterns.

The construction of grand tombs in this area by the Lodis may have been an exercise in consolidating and elevating their lineage. Considering that the dynasty traced its origins to horse traders, these large, ornate structures — particularly the tomb of Sikandar Lodi — may have served to establish a continuity between them and the aristocratic Sayyid dynasty.