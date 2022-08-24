HKBU scientists develop versatile compound for treating Alzheimer’s disease

A study led by researchers from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has demonstrated that a multifunctional organic compound named F-SLOH has the potential to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) at an early stage. The team found that it can inhibit the aggregation of amyloid-beta (Aβ), and reduce the hyperphosphorylation of tau proteins and neuroinflammation in the brain to improve the pathological features of AD. The findings have been published in the international academic journal Redox Biology.

Professor Li Min, Professor of the Teaching and Research Division and Associate Dean of the School of Chinese Medicine (middle); Professor Ricky Wong Man-shing, Professor of the Department of Chemistry of the Faculty of Science (left); and Dr Iyaswamy Ashok, Research Assistant Professor of the Teaching and Research Division of the School of Chinese Medicine at HKBU (right), found that the compound F-SLOH has promising theragnostic potential for treating Alzheimer’s disease at an early stage

Hong Kong Baptist University

Published: 24 Aug 2022

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU)

Hong Kong
Redox Biology
