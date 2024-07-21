How is OC seen overseas?: Insights from Japanese women's transnational medication experiences regarding access to oral contraceptives

Osaka, Japan – Conventionally, research on oral contraceptives (OC) in Japan has been limited to its use in the Japanese context, contraception, and in the areas of obstetrics and gynecology and women's medicine. This study identified new types of health care related to obtaining and taking OC among Japanese women by focusing on the research perspective of transnational health.

Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 11 Japanese women who had stayed in Korea for six months or longer due to study, work, marriage, etc., to investigate their experiences and perceptions of taking OC medications, including OTC drugs. Thematic analysis was conducted, and the analysis generated three thematic categories and eight themes.

In addition, by focusing on the research perspective of transnational health, a new type of healthcare for Japanese women regarding obtaining and taking OC has been identified. In particular, it was found that patients and physicians have different perceptions of OC when they see a doctor after returning home, creating a dilemma. Ethical implications for this situation were proposed. Furthermore, the researchers investigated future access in terms of patient-centered medicine and drug reclassification.