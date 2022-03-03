Improving machine learning for materials design

A tremendous amount of data is usually needed to train machine learning models for this purpose. Two kinds of data are used. Controllable descriptors are data that can be chosen without making a material, such as the chemical elements and processes used to synthesize it. But uncontrollable descriptors, like X-ray diffraction data, can only be obtained by making the material and conducting experiments on it.

“We developed an effective experimental design method to more accurately predict material properties using descriptors that cannot be controlled,” says Tamura.

The approach involves the examination of a dataset of controllable descriptors to choose the best material with the target properties to use for improving the model’s accuracy. In this case, the scientists interrogated a database of 75 types of polypropylenes to select a candidate with specific mechanical properties.

They then selected the material and extracted some of its uncontrollable descriptors, for example, its X-ray diffraction data and mechanical properties.

This data was added to the present dataset to better train a machine learning model employing special algorithms to predict a material’s properties using only uncontrollable descriptors.

“Our experimental design can be used to predict difficult-to-measure experimental data using easy-to-measure data, accelerating our ability to design new materials or to repurpose already known ones, while reducing the costs,” says Tamura. The prediction method can also help improve understanding of how a material’s structure affects specific properties.

The team is currently working on further optimizing their approach in collaboration with chemical manufacturers in Japan.

Further information

Ryo Tamura

Email: [email protected]

International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics

National Institute for Materials Science

Dr. Yoshikazu Shinohara

[email protected]

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials

National Institute for Materials Science

