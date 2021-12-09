Innovative evaluation and repair of thermal defects in aircraft composite structures project wins IES award

The project’s goal was to replicate and assess in-service thermal damage induced by hot-air on composite aero-structures and to advance in the thermal defect analysis in a high technology readiness level (TRL).

Two horizontal and vertical thermal-defect generating machines were designed and fabricated to replicate hot air effects and to generate over 200 composite test samples exposed to various high temperatures to simulate composite damage due to hot air in flight.

This innovative technique will enable staff in Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) centres to find the thermal damage severity and undertake composite repair in a more efficient manner.