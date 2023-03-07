An institute bridging divides

Brazilian cosmologist Elisa Ferreira always knew she wanted to be a scientist, though she felt as a woman that she was encouraged into biology more than physics. In her last year of high school, a teacher suggested maths and physics and, realising she loved these subjects, changed her major while standing in line to hand in her form.

Ferreira studies the origins of dark matter and dark energy. She is developing new models and testing them by using astrophysical and cosmological observations to try to discover the nature of these mysterious entities, the hidden 95% of the Universe. She also looks at the Universe from immediately after the Big Bang, to understand its beginning and evolution and how our Universe looked like in its first moments, in order to explain what we observe at recent times.

Her passion for cosmology is borne not only from a fascination about the Universe but also because cosmology is a subject that bridges a range of different areas of physics. As she puts it: “where everything meets everything.”

Ferreira enjoys the interdisciplinary and collaborative environment at Kavli IPMU. This is not only an important aspect for all researchers, but it is also built into the architecture of the building and the ethos of the institute. The large sharing tables in the canteen and corridors that wind around the central piazza encourage interaction.

In her opinion, we should fight against stereotypes in the world of science as they are very damaging to young girls and minorities who are interested in science. She believes the stereotype of the sole genius scientist is inaccurate. “Science is collaborative. It is a collective endeavour. It is at the heart of successful research.”

“I gain a lot as an individual but also for my research by talking to people and having others with different expertise in the same environment. That is the greatest thing you can have in research. Kavli IPMU has leading researchers from different research fields and a culture that invites collaboration. These are the main reasons why I chose Kavli IPMU.”