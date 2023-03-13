Key protein for streamlined sperm may pave the way for contraceptives for men

Researchers from Osaka University identify the role of a protein in the elimination of sperm cytoplasm and reveal its effects on the fertility of males

Osaka, Japan – In order to achieve good times in their races, many Olympic swimmers wear swimsuits that are low in water resistance. Similarly, spermatozoa, the male reproductive cells, possess a “streamlined” structure to travel more smoothly through the female reproductive tract. Now, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in this process.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), researchers from Osaka University have identified the role of a protein called testis-specific serine kinase substrate (TSKS) in the process of spermiation, or the release of mature spermatozoa.

During reproduction, spermatozoa must travel through the female reproductive tract to reach the oocyte, or egg, in order for fertilization to occur. To better facilitate this process, spermatozoa have a “streamlined morphology” that is achieved by eliminating sperm cytoplasm. While this process has been observed in previous studies, the molecular mechanisms underlying it are not fully understood. This led the research team from Osaka University to explore a mouse model targeting TSKS, which is localized to membraneless structures called nuage.