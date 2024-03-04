The Luminous Miniature Paintings of Mewar — A Centuries-Long Tradition

A tradition of miniature painting that emerged in western India in the seventeenth century, the Mewar school was patronised by the Sisodia dynasty. The dynasty ruled over the Rajput state of Mewar in present-day Rajasthan, which included districts such as Bhilwara, Udaipur and Chittorgarh, as well as adjacent parts of present-day Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The royal atelier at Udaipur, the Sisodias’ capital from 1615 onwards, produced paintings spanning several genres but was especially prolific in the field of portraiture. Mewar painting was unique in its evolution as a distinct style — following Mewar’s steady resistance of Mughal subjugation — while older Rajput painting traditions such as the Malwa school were incorporating elements of the Mughal miniature tradition by the beginning of the eighteenth century, and newer schools like those of Bikaner and Kishangarh emerged from it.

The defeat of Rana Sanga (r. 1509–27) at the hands of the first Mughal emperor Babur (r. 1526–30) in 1527 led to nearly a century of conflict in western India, culminating in a peace treaty between Amar Singh (r. 1597–1620) and Jahangir (r. 1605–27) that codified the unique position of the maharanas or rulers of Mewar. This also spurred a period of prosperity for the kingdom, particularly during the reign of Karan Singh II (r. 1620–28) and his son Jagat Singh I (r. 1628–54). The latter was a noted patron of painting and commissioned several illustrated manuscripts with the intention of replenishing the royal library, whose collection had been damaged during the siege of Chittor in 1567–68. These manuscripts spanned different genres, from religious and secular poetry to historical and genealogical texts.

From the twelfth century onwards, manuscript illustrations accompanying religious texts such as the Bhagavata Purana or the Gita Govinda, and poetic works such as the Vasanta Vilasa, became the predominant genre of art in western India. This Western Indian style of painting was characterised by a strictly two-dimensional perspective articulated in a flat division of space; angular human forms; and faces in profile with the subject’s further eye protruding into space. While the style flourished under the patronage of affluent Jain individuals, it also remained static but that served a conservatory purpose for the region’s artistic idiom against the growing influence of the art styles of the Mughals and the Delhi and Deccani sultanates. In the fourteenth century, the Early Rajput style of painting emerged out of this, showing more fervent emotional expression than the Western Indian style. It used bold primary colours, floral patterns and symbolism within a strict division of space, and did away with the protruding further eye. The finest examples of the Early Rajput style can be found in the Chaurapanchasika paintings. Fifteenth-century illustrated Jain texts following the conventions of the Early Rajput style have also been found in Mewar, underlining the prominence of Jainism and a well-established manuscript illustration practice in the region.