A Monument to Multiple Faiths — the Majestic Rock-Cut Cave Temples of Karnataka

Along with the Aihole cave temples – and other sculptural temples built by the Early Western Chalukyas during the same period – the Badami cave temples are significant transition points for the architectural development of temples in South India and the Deccan. As of writing, the Badami cave temples, along with Aihole and Pattadakal, are candidates to be declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

