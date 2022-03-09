Myanmar: The unremitting perseverance of researchers

This story is featured in the Asia Research News 2022 magazine. Read in ISSUU (above) or full text and images below.

On the morning of 1 February 2021, whilst the world was in the throes of a global pandemic, Myanmar’s military deposed the elected members of government a day before they were due to be sworn in by parliament.

The coup has led to widespread civil unrest with devastating impacts on the country, especially the economic, health and education sectors. Still, researchers persevere.

The Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) program is a five-year initiative launched in 2017 by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Global Affairs Canada to support local research and higher education capacity to generate evidence-based advice for public policy. Since the coup, the Myanmar researchers involved in the program have had to delicately balance continuing their projects while protecting themselves, their colleagues and the program’s stakeholder involvement. Despite many challenges, they remain resolute, continue to break traditional barriers and support their country by providing evidence-based research.

Asia Research News spoke with some of these researchers to find out how their lives and projects have been impacted since the coup.