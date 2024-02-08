New bio-armour for vaccine carriers

A biocompatible polymer could help deliver vaccines and drugs with reduced risk of the rare dangerous adverse reaction called anaphylaxis. Researchers at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan have developed the polymer and performed preliminary tests, which they report in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

Until now, the polymer of choice for encasing and delivering vaccines has been polyethylene glycol (PEG). This synthetic, flexible, water-soluble material has been used to surround some COVID-19 vaccines carried within the tiny spherical packages known as liposomes.

Unfortunately, some recipients have suffered an anaphylactic reaction to PEG, in which the immune system mounts an allergic response to the foreign material. Symptoms of anaphylaxis range from minor skin irritations to breathing difficulty, nausea, and, in the worst cases, unconsciousness and sudden death.

The alternative polymer is a form of fatty biomolecule called a lipid, and it is conjugated to 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine (MPC) polymer.

This new substance spontaneously binds to the outside of liposome particles when mixed with them in water. Crucially, the polymer is not recognised by the antibodies that the body can generate in response to PEG, and tests suggest it does not stimulate any other antibodies that could cause an allergic reaction. This should allow coated liposomes containing a vaccine to be retained in the body for a longer time without being cleared by the immune system, in addition to avoiding anaphylaxis.