A new sensor shows brain cells making and then breaking contact

Researchers from Osaka University develop a fluorescent sensor that allows them to see connections between brain cells being made and removed via a specific adhesion molecule

Osaka, Japan – When brain cells, or neurons, are putting out processes to connect with other neurons, how do they tell the difference between their own processes and those of other neurons? One important part of this puzzle involves a molecule called clustered protocadherin (Pcdh).

In a recent publication in iScience,researchers from SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Graduate School of Frontier Biosciences at Osaka University reported the development of a sensor to look at Pcdh interactions in live neurons, which brings us closer to understanding this mystery.

In the brain, millions of neurons make trillions of connections with each other. To do so, each neuron puts out tiny processes that grow and travel until they find another cell’s processes to connect with. However, because each cell has so many processes all over the place, cells can accidentally make connections with themselves rather than with others. One way to avoid this involves Pcdh, which is expressed in different combinations on each neuron’s surface.

One role of Pcdh is in cell adhesion; if two neuronal processes have exactly the same combination of Pcdh molecules, the molecules bind to one another. Conversely, if the combinations are even slightly different, they are viewed as “other” rather than “self,” and do not bind. Although there are conventional techniques for detecting molecular interactions between cell surfaces, which can show us when the molecules bind, but not when they split apart again. Researchers from Osaka University wanted to tackle this issue.