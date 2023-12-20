New study examines the relationship between the rate of wound healing, the circadian rhythm, and ‘hair’ on cells

“We expect that further analysis will clarify the role of primary cilia not only in wound healing, but also in various life phenomena that exhibit circadian rhythms, such as sleep/wakefulness, hormone secretion, and changes in body temperature,” Nakazato said.

Although there has been some headway made with the connection of these two seemingly unrelated subjects, there’s more work to be done to elucidate the mechanism by which circadian rhythm affects the body’s physiology, especially in immature or embryonic cells.

These observations allow researchers to further explore the role the biological clock and its disturbances have in various health issues or disorders and can lead to the development of a field of study known as “circadian medicine.” The findings from more in-depth research on the physiology of circadian rhythm can aid those who struggle with jet lag, insomnia and other disorders or diseases that may stem from issues in regulating the body’s natural clock.

Ryota Nakazato, Faryal Ijaz and Koji Ikegami of the Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences at Hiroshima University with Koji Ikegami also from the Precursory Research for Embryonic Science and Technology and Yuki Matsuda of the Hiroshima University School of Medicine contributed to this research.

JSPS Grants-in-Aid, Japan Science and Technology Agency, the Natural Science Center for Basic Research and Development at Hiroshima University and the MEXT Project helped make this research possible.

