Researchers reveal the universal mechanisms of DNA and RNA deformations

While DNA and RNA deformations are of great biological importance, our understanding of them is limited due to the challenge of making precise measurements of nucleic acid deformations and the complexity of nucleic acid interactions. To overcome these two difficulties, a research team led by scientists from CityU and Wuhan University used a combination of experiments, simulations and theories to investigate the universality of DNA and RNA deformations.

The success of the research lies in an accurate measuring tool, called magnetic tweezers (MT). This is a powerful experimental technique used in biophysics and molecular biology to study the mechanical properties of biological molecules, such as DNA, RNA and proteins. In a magnetic tweezers experiment, a tiny magnetic bead is attached to a molecule of interest, and a magnetic field is applied to manipulate the position of the bead.

By measuring the movement of the bead, researchers can study the mechanical properties of the molecule, such as its elasticity, stiffness, and response to external force. This can be used to measure tiny DNA and RNA twist changes caused by environmental stimuli. Even small twist changes can accumulate along a long DNA or RNA molecule and cause a large rotation of the DNA or RNA end.